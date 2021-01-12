MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 475 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

