Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Buy

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 62,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

