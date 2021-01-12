Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Dongfeng Motor Group stock remained flat at $$59.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

