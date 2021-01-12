Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Buy”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 804,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,368. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 374.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

