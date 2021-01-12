Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Down 6.1%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.38. 45,718,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 184,157,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.