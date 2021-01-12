Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Down 5.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 61,076,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 115,673,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $64.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

