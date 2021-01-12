Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading Down 2.8%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 1,650,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,505,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

