Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11. 1,174,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,383,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

