700 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. 5,773,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.