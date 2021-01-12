BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.89. 713,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 562,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

