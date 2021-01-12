Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Up 5.1%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 385,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 275,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 283.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 197.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.