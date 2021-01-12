Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.82. 750,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 837,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

