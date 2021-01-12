Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Declines By 81.4%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides acquired 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc acquired 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $169,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $450,152.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the period.

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 13,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.