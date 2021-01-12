Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JRI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 117,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.22.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 733,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.