Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 78.3% in December

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,457,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

