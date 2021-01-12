Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 78.3% in December

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 628,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,876,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,457,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
