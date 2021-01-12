Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NMS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 7,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

