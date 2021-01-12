Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after buying an additional 429,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 9,656,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

