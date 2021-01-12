iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,614 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.95. 11,763,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $137.36 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

