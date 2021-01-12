Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,431,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

