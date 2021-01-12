Comparing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Akerna alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akerna and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 3 6 0 2.67

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 60.35%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Volatility & Risk

Akerna has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 9.29 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Bilibili $973.59 million 38.67 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -202.53

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bilibili beats Akerna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.