JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $28.63 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $28.63 or 0.00086089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $581,199.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00063999 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064197 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,487 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

