The Sandbox Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $23.30 million and $4.63 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002509 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

