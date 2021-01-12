Origo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487,223.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Origo has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $2.75 million and $487,223.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

