TENT (TENT) Trading Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. TENT has a market capitalization of $927,608.36 and $239,642.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00063999 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064197 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,767,280 coins and its circulating supply is 31,690,188 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.