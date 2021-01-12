BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $150,970.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

