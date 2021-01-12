Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.21. Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 5,444,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,651. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

