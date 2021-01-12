Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,431. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 357.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

