Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. 20,137,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

