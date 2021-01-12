Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

