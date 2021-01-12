Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 55,543 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.5% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,526,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.