The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.21. 4,752,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $303.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

