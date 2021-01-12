Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. 4,344,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $99.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

