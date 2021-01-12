iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,077. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

