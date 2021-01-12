Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 4,257,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,673,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.28 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 210,549 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

