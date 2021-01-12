Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMKG remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.