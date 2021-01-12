Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMKG remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

