Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 6.9%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 28,416,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 43,110,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

