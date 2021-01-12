Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 6.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.85. 394,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 307,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.
In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
