Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 6.9%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $28.85. 394,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 307,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $576,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.