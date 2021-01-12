Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.81. 1,892,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,633,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

