Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 294,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 257,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

