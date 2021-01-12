Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $82.11. 6,221,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,495,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

