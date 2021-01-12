Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $82.11. 6,221,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,495,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.