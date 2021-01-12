Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 98.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

