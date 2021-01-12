Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Air Industries Group news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $41,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $83,878. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.15. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

