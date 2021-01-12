The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Up 5.3%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.66. 577,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 670,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Marcus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Marcus by 154.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

