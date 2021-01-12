Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in December

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,919. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Paragon Shipping
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.