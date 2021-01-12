Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in December

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,919. Paragon Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

