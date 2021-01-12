Veles (VLS) Reaches Market Cap of $41,604.92

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $41,604.92 and approximately $44,955.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.11 or 0.03088512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00390805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.44 or 0.01347456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.70 or 0.00596002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00470467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00291171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,864 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.