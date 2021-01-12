BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $781,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

