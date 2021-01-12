Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.