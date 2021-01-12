Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 486 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

