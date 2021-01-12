Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 14,142 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $949,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.04. 1,701,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

