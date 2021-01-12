Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $468,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $938,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 130,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,318. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.